Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today carried out multiple raids across districts on the properties associated with a forest official in Rayagada district, after allegations of possessing disproportionate assets came to the fore.

The accused official was identified as Kashipur range officer Antaryami Sahu.

On Friday, a team led by 7 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 9 ASIs, and other supporting staff of the anti-corruption bureau raided nine locations linked with the accused official on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance) Jeypore, Koraput. The raids were carried out in Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Rayagada districts at properties including buildings in his name, his relatives' houses, his government quarters and his office chamber.

During searches, Sahu was found to be in possession of five buildings, nine valuable plots along with bank, postal and insurance deposits.

The details are as follows:

Residential properties:

1) One building measuring an area approx 2250 Sq. ft. located at Baliguda, Dist-Kandhamal.

2) Another building measuring an area approx 1000 Sq. ft. located at Baliguda, Dist-Kandhamal.

3) Another building measuring an area approx 1600 Sq. ft. located in Sraniketa, PS-Daringbadi, Dist-Kandhamal.

4) Another building measuring an area approx. 1650 Sq. ft. located at Techno park, Berhampur.

5) Another building located at Daringbadi, Dist-Kandhamal.

Land Parcels:

9 valuable plots including 6 plots on the outskirts of Baliguda town, 1 in Jogiapalli, Berhampur and 2 in Kodasingh, Ganjam. (details are bellow);

1) One plot vide No.2728/5804, Khata No.769/1932 with area Ac 0.014 dcml. at Baliguda town, Kandhamal.

2) One plot vide No.369/3118, Khata No.387/205 with area Ac 0.074 dcml. at Simanbadi, Kandhamal.

3) One plot vide No.416 & 418, Khata No.49 with area Ac 0.568 dcml. at Dandima, Simanbadi, Kandhamal.

4) One plot vide No.94, Khata No.37 with area Ac 0.125 dcml. at Dalibandha, Kandhamal.

5) One plot vide No.2728/4777, Khata No. 769/1932 with area Ac 0.036 dcml. at Baliguda town, Kandhamal.

6) One plot vide No.13/8504 & 19/8503, Khata No.240/1882 with area Ac 0.041 dcml. at Kodasingh, Ganjam.

7) One plot vide No.65/04, Khata No.346/201 with area Ac 0.046 dcml. at Jogiapalli, Berhampur.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently conducting detailed measurements and valuation of the above buildings & plots.

Bank, postal & Insurance deposits and other investments are being ascertained.

A locker being maintained in the name of Sahu and his spouse at SBI, Baliguda Branch is yet to be opened.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.