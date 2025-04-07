Rourkela: In a tragic mishap, a forest department personnel sustained critical burn injuries while three others had a close shave while dousing a wildfire in a jungle near Brahmani hill under Kuanrmunda range in Odisha's Sundargarh district today. The victim, identified as Samar Oram (4), was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) in a critical state where doctors said the burn injuries are severe.

As per reports, a four-member team of forest guards comprising Samar Oram, Bisra Oram, Bipin Minz and Chama Oram swung into action after being alerted about the wildfire in the reserve forest.

Upon reaching the spot, Samar was trying to contain the blazing inferno with a fire fighting gear when the blowing wind pushed the flames towards him. While Samar sustained major burn injuries on his body, the equipment too was gutted. Three other members of the squad somehow managed to escape without any injury.

Samar was immediately rushed to RGH where he is undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities informed that the patient has sustained 70 per cent burn injuries and is critical.