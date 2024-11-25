Bhubaneswar: Two persons, including a Forester, were arrested by the Vigilance for misappropriation of government funds in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The arrested have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Bhatra, the Forester of Bagaderi Section under Kundra Forest Range, and Mahendra Khara, the Gaon Sathi (village mate) of Dangarapali village under Kundra block, in Koraput.

The Forester and the Gaon Sathi, a contractual employee, have allegedly misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 10.6 lakh meant for the execution of cattle proof trench.

The Vigilance Department has registered a case against the duo under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment Act)-2018 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and produced them in a special vigilance court at Jeypore in Koraput.

The Vigilance sleuths are conducting further probe into the misappropriation of the government funds.