Bhubaneswar: A few days after a forester was found hanging at Odisha’s Bhawanipatna, another such staffer of the Forest department died soon after he collapsed at his workplace in Kalahandi district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Mishra, the forester of Kalampur in Kalahandi.

Mishra reportedly collapsed while doing some work at Thuamul Rampur range office of the Forest department today.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Notably, Rayagada forester Sanjay Naik was found hanging in his quarters on September 21.

The police reportedly found a suicide note in which Naik blamed a senior official of the Rayagada Division of the Forest Department for forcing him to take the extreme step.

Naik’s family had lodged an FIR with Bhawanipatna Town police and alleged that he was being harassed and tortured by one of his seniors at Rayagada Division.

Naik’s wife claimed that he was under tremendous mental pressure due to the harassment meted out to him by the senior official.