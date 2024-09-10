Dhenkanal: Tranquilising a bear cost a forest official dearly in Dhenkanal district.

Forester Deepak Sahu was admitted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition after a tranquiliser dart hit him accidentally today.

A team of forest personnel were tranquilising the bear at Kerajoli under Kankadahada forest section in the Kamakhyanagar eastern range at around 2 pm. However, Sahu who was present at the spot got shot by the dart accidentally.

Till filing of this report, the Forester admitted to the Trauma Care Centre of the hospital was in an unconscious state. Doctors said as the tranquiliser dart meant for animals has hit Sahu, he will return to his senses after significant hours.

Antidote injections have been administered to Sahu, the Doctors added. The Forester’s condition is stated to be stable.