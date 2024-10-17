Bhubaneswar: Some people allegedly hurled eggs at the vehicle of BJD leader and former MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray during his visit to Dharmasala area of Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The incident took place at Kurikana village under Jenapur police limits in Jajpur in the afternoon.

As per the reports, a group of around 30 people hurled eggs at the vehicle of the former MLA while he was returning after visiting a Laxmi Puja pandal in the locality. The villagers also raised slogans against the former legislator.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Despite the egg hurling incident, Balabantaray visited a few other Laxmi Puja pandals in Dharmasala area.

In his reaction, Balabantaray alleged the involvement of some supporters of sitting Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in the incident.

“I have lodged an FIR in this regard with Jenapur police. I have also raised the issue with Jajpur SP,” said the former MLA.

Balabantaray had been elected to the Odisha Assembly from Dharmasala seat on BJD tickets in 2014 and 2019.

Balabantaray, the son of late minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kalpataru Das, lost the seat to independent candidate Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in the 2024 Assembly polls in the state.

Balabantaray is an influential Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader in Jajpur district. He is perceived to be close to the BJD leadership in Odisha.