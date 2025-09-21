Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena was elected as the new president of Bhubaneswar Club, a popular hangout zone of bureaucrats and businesspersons.

Jena was elected as the president of Bhubaneswar Club by defeating Asit Tripathy, also a former Chief Secretary of Odisha, in a keenly contested election.

Jena defeated Tripathy by a margin of 18 votes. Altogether 1,774 members of the club voted in the election.

Jena managed to secure 891 votes while Tripathy got 873 votes.

Former IPS officer Lalit Das was elected as the new secretary of Bhubaneswar Club. Das defeated Tutul Kishor Das by a margin of 78 votes.

The former police officer got 918 votes while Tutul Kishor Dash was polled 840 votes.

Pragati Mohanty and Sambit Mohanty were elected as the vice president and joint secretary of the club respectively.

The voting was conducted in both online and offline modes for two days starting September 20.

“I have planned to bring certain reforms to the club. As part of the reforms, no one will be allowed to contest for the posts of president and secretary of the club after completing two terms. A resolution in this regard will be passed at the general body meeting of the club. Secondly, the president’s chamber will have a transparent glass door, which will encourage transparency in the administrative affairs of the club,” said Jena.