Bhubaneswar: A Special Vigilance Court at Odisha’s Phulbani today convicted the former principal of a Government ITI in a DA case.

The Special Vigilance Judge sentenced Saroj Kanta Ray, the former principal of Government ITI at Phulbani in Kandhamal district, to three years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on convict Ray.

The Vigilance Department had earlier filed chargesheet against Ray in connection with the DA case filed against him under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act-1988 and Section 109 of the IPC.

Following the conviction, the Vigilance Department will move the competent authority for dismissal of Ray, who is now working as a lecturer in Electronics at Government Polytechnic at Dhenkanal, from service.