Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Mayurbhanj MP Sushila Tiriya breathed her last today.

Tiriya (70) was suffering from some health complications for last several days and undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. She died at the premier health institute today evening.

The woman leader had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha in 1986. Besides, she had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Mayurbhanj constituency twice in 1994 and 1996.

Tiriya had also served as a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das and party leader Navajyoti Patnaik among others have condoled the demise of Tiriya.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Sushila Tiriya, former MP and ex-CWC member. Her commitment to the tribal welfare and social justice will be remembered,” said Das.

The demise of Tiriya, a dedicated social worker and a senior Congress leader, has created a void in the politics of North Odisha, said Patnaik.

“She lived her life in the service of the people. Her contribution to the development of Mayurbhanj region and her strong voice for Tribal rights will always be remembered,” he added.