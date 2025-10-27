Jeypore: Former Odisha Minister Padmini Dian and two of her family members were hospitalised in a critical condition on Sunday evening, while her niece succumbed during treatment.

According to reports, Dian and three other women family members were found unconscious at their residence when other relatives returned home from Jagdalpur. All four were rushed to Kotpad hospital and later shifted to the Jeypore Hospital.

However, Dian’s niece, Parbati Majhi, who worked at an Anganwadi centre, died during treatment.

As Dian’s condition failed to improve, she was being shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam at the time of filing this report. The other two women have been undergoing treatment at the Koraput Hospital.

Family members have not been able to confirm the cause of the sudden illness. Preliminary reports suggest it may be a case of food poisoning, sources said.

Padmini Dian had served as Minister for Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts during the Biju Janata Dal government in 2019.