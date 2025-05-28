Bhubaneswar: Senor BJD leader Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti Samal today resigned from the regional party in Odisha.

Prayaskanti has resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) due to personal reasons.

“I have resigned from BJD due to some personal reasons. I have no plan to join any other party. Two members of my family are in politics. I will help them to the best of my ability,” said Prayaskanti.

He had earlier served as the chairperson of Bhadrak municipality and a state secretary of the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Prayaskanti’s resignation from BJD is likely to affect the party in Bhadrak district.

It is worth mentioning here that Prafulla Samal had been elected to the Odisha Assembly from Bhadrak and Bhandaripokhari constituencies six times on Janata Dal and BJD tickets in the past. He had also served as a minister in the state.

The BJD supremo had appointed Prafulla Samal as the state president of Biju Shramika Samukhya, the workers’ front of the party, in December last year. The former minister was also appointed as a senior vice president of BJD recently.

The veteran leader had unsuccesfully contested the Assembly polls from Bhadrak constituency last year.