Bhubaneswar: Sadan Naik, a former MLA from Kotpad segment in Odisha’s Koraput district, today breathed his last.

Naik was the MLA of Kotpad from 1990 to 1995. He was a popular leader in Koraput.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has condoled the demise of Naik.

“Naik had played a key role in the development of education, healthcare and communication sectors in Kotpad Assembly constituency. His demise has created a void in Koraput politics. May the departed soul rest in peace,” said the Chief Minister in his condolence message.

The Chief Minister also expressed his empathy towards to the bereaved family.