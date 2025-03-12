Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi today tied the nuptial knot at a private ceremony in Goa.

Majhi (49) exchanged the wedding vows with former journalist Sushree Sangeeta Sahoo.

Family members and close relatives of both bride and groom were present on the occasion.

Majhi had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Nabarangpur constituency in Odisha on a Congress ticket in 2009. Prior to this, he was the president of Nabarangpur Zilla Parishad.

Majhi was close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He had served as the president of Youth Congress in Odisha before his elevation as the executive president of the party in the state.

The tribal leader had joined the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after quitting the Congress party in 2021.

Majhi unsuccessfully fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Nabarangpur segment on a BJD ticket.

Sahoo had studied journalism and mass communication from Utkal University in the capital city here.

She had worked with a few vernacular newspapers and television channels.