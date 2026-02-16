Bhubaneswar: Former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi breathed her last today.

Panigrahi (79) was suffering from some neurological complications and undergoing treatment at her residence in Odisha’s Sambalpur city.

The former MLA passed away at around 8.50 pm on Monday, family sources said.

Panigrahi, a noted gynaecologist, was elected to Odisha Assembly from Sambalpur constituency on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket in 2014.

However, she lost the 2019 Assembly polls from the same constituency in 2019.

Panigrahi, the sister of late minister and MP Sriballav Panigrahi, had resigned from the BJD ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, meanwhile, condoled the demise of the former legislator.

“Saddened to know about the demise of noted doctor and former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace,” said the Chief Minister in his condolence message.