Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a former panchayat was allegedly hacked to death in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Chittaranjan Rout, former sarpanch of Bandhagaon panchayat within Bhadrak Rural police limits. Rout was currently the president of Ambaroli Seva Samabaya Samiti. His body was found in a canal next to a field near his home.

As per reports, Rout had gone to attend Astaprahari, a Hindu ritual function performed in praise of the deity Krishna, to a neighbouring village but did not return home. Family members launched a frantic search with villagers, only to find his blood-stained body in the canal. His head had deep wounds at the back, suggesting a brutal attack with a sharp weapon. While the exact cause of his death is not established yet, family members alleged that he was murdered over political enmity.

Police reached the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered and the cause of deathw ill be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives.