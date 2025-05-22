Bhubaneswar: As per a decision taken during a meeting chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the State Government today formed a 16-member team to regulate the overall development of Kotia gram panchayat under Pottangi block, Koraput district.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will be Chairman of the team that has been mandated to recommend to the Odisha Chief Minister on the issues of Kotia group of villages. The team will also define the special agency structure, hierarchical and funding patterns and convergence of various schemes.

It will also do a comparative analysis of the schemes offered by the bordering state for integral development of Kotia gram panchayat.

Additional Chief Secretary of the department will be Member-cum-Convener of the team.

On April 22, 2025, decisions were taken at the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to frame an administrative mechanism to resolve the issues of the people of Kotia panchayat through a robust mechanism.

The meeting also decided to propagate and strengthen Odia language, culture, literature, tradition, festivals in the bordering areas of Odisha in order to create affiliation under the ‘Odia Ashmita’.