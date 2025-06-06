Bhubaneswar: The state government has constituted a high-level ministerial committee for overseeing the arrangements for this year’s Ratha Jatra at Odisha’s Puri town.

The Law Department of the state government issued a notification in this regard today.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has been designated as the chairperson of the ministerial panel.

Law and Works Minister Pruthiviraj Harichandan, health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena are the members of the committee.

The Law Department Principal Secretary will be the convenor of the high-level panel.

The ministerial committee will oversee, monitor and provide guidance for the arrangements of the world famous Car Festival of Lord Jagannath at Puri, said the notification.