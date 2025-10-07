Puri: At least four persons sustained critical injuries after a youth reportedly attacked passengers onboard an Ama Bus (formerly known as Mo Bus) in Odisha's Puri district here today. The episode has raised serious security concerns as rituals of Kartik Brata kicked off today with thousands of devotees and Habishyalis flocking to the Holy City.

The accused has been nabbed by the police and detained. The motive behind his unprovoked aggression is not known yet. As per reports, the youth, whose identity is not disclosed yet, suddenly boarded the bus at around 11 am when the vehicle was heading from Harashpada to Sukala village in Satyabadi.

He then started attacking the passengers indiscriminately with a sharp weapon, leaving several injured, four of them critically. The miscreant too was injured when some passegers retaliated. He was then restrained and handed over to the cops who reached the spot immediately on being alerted. The injured victims were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Kanas for treatment.

Official authorities informed that the accused is currently in custody for interrogation. Investigation has been initiated to establish the motive behind such a violent act and security intensified to prevent similar incidents on public transport.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked public outrage and brought under scrutiny the efficacy of 'Operation Chakra', a special drive by Puri Police to make the district crime-free.

Ama Bus is a public transport service run by the Capital Region Urban Transport in Odisha. The special purpose vehicle, formed under Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Odisha, operates a fleet of 390 buses to and from the capital.