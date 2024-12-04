Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will disburse the fourth phase of the first installment of money under Subhadra Yojana on December 25.

This was revealed by the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department of the state government today.

The state government is likely to provide the first installment of the scheme to around 15 lakh women on December 25.

As many as 1,05,36,612 women have registered themselves for Subhadra Yojana of the state government by December 1, said the department.

The government has so far disbursed the first installment of Rs 5,000 to around 80 lakh eligible women in three phases.

The BJP government in the state had earlier announced that the last phase of the first installment of money under Subhadra scheme will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on March 7 next year.

The government had rolled out the cash transfer scheme in Odisha on September 17.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. As many as 1 crore eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 will be benefited under Subhadra Yojana.