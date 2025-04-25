Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted a fresh spell of rain/thunderstorm in Odisha starting April 26 (Saturday).

As per the prediction, thunderstorm with lightning may continue in some parts of Odisha till April 30. A few districts in Odisha may witness hailstorm and heavy rainfall during the next four days, said the IMD.

The rainfall activities are likely to bring respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions across the state.

April 26: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput and Mayurbhanj in the afternoon/evening hours of April 26.

April 27: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorm are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak in the afternoon/evening hours of April 27. The IMD has issued an Orange warning for these districts.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh in the afternoon/evening hours of April 27.

April 28: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorm with heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Angul, Ganjam, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Balasore in the afternoon/evening hours of April 28, said the IMD regional centre here today. The MeT Department has issued an ‘Orange’ warning in this regard.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sambalpur in the afternoon/evening hours of April 28.

April 29: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorm with heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Cuttack in the afternoon/evening hours of April 29, said the IMD while issuing an Orange warning in this regard.

Moreover, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nayagarh and Gajapati in the afternoon/evening hours of April 29.