Bhubaneswar: The state government is making all arrangements to disburse the second installment of the Subhadra Yojana among the beneficiaries on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The state government today conducted a high-level review meeting with regard to the implementation of Subhadra scheme in Odisha.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired the review meeting. The Collectors of all 30 districts and other senior officials participated in the meeting through videoconference.

The state government has asked the officials concerned to complete the field survey to identify eligible beneficiaries by February 23.

The officials have been asked to release the draft list of eligible beneficiaries by February 19.

The state government has also asked the officials to create awareness among the eligible beneficiaries to make their bank accounts DBT enabled and complete the e-KYC process at the earliest.

The Women and Child Development Department had earlier revealed that over 2.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been deprived of the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana due to non-compliance with the e-KYC and other rules.

Notably, the state government have so far provided Rs 5,000 as first installment of the Subhadra Yojana to 98 lakh eligible women in the state.