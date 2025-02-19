Bhubaneswar: The Union Government has approved Rs 1,554.99 crore as additional central assistance to five states, including Odisha, affected by natural calamities in 2024.

The high-level committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved the additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Tripura.

These five states were affected by natural calamities like flood, flashflood, landslide and cyclonic storm in 2024.

“Approval of additional central assistance shows the resolve of the Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to help the people of five states, affected by natural calamities in 2024,” said the Centre in a statement today.

Of the total amount of Rs 1,554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs 288.93 crore for Tripura.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

During the financial year 2024-25, the Centre has released Rs 18,322.80 crore to 27 states in SDRF and Rs 4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 states, Rs 2208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 states and Rs 719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

The Union Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a formal memorandum, added the Centre.