New Delhi: In a major boost to medical education in Odisha, the Centre has issued Letters of Permissions (LoPs) for MBBS admissions to two newly established government medical colleges.

Union health Minister JP Nadda handed over the LoPs to Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved admission to 200 MBBS seats from the 2025–26 academic session. Of these, 100 seats each will be available at the Phulbani Government Medical College and the Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College, Talcher.

Welcoming the development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the approval marks a new milestone in the State’s medical education sector.