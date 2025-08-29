Bhubaneswar: An elderly man reportedly suffered a heart attack and died after he came to know about the death of his granddaughter, who was bitten by a venomous snake, in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The incident took place Gobandia village of Bikramtiran panchayat under Barchana block in Jajpur.

The deceased have been identified as Babaji Paramanik (75) and his granddaughter Ankita Priyadarshini (15) of the village.

As per reports, a venomous snake bit Ankita, a Class-X student, while he was sleeping in their house last night.

Family members immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. The 15-year-old died while being treated at the premier health institute today.

Babaji reportedly suffered a heart attack soon after he learnt about the death of Ankita at the Cuttack-based hospital. He died while being taken to the hospital, reports said.

The bodies of the grandfather and granddaughter duo were consigned to the flames at the village cremation ground in the presence of the grieving villagers.