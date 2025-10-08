Balasore: Raising a poser once again on the safety and security of women in public spaces, a young girl was gheraoed and reportedly beaten up mercilessy by five youths in front of the railway station in Odisha's Balasore district.

The shocking incident, which has sparked widespread outrage from various quarters, came to light after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media. As per reports, the attack occured in the night in front of the railway station in Sahadevkhunta block of the district.

The clip, purportedly captured by an onlooker, showed the girl being gheraoed by a gang of five youths. While four of them closed in on her, another went ahead and pushed her. As she fell to the ground, he started kicking her on her stomach and chest while the rest of the gang looked on.

When the local police was questioned regarding the matter, Sahadevhunta IIC Ajay Murmu said the matter comes under the jurisdiction of Government Railway Police (GRP) as the assault occured in the vicinity of the railway station.

On the other hand, GRP personnel said they do not have the authority to investigate the case. Station IIC Ganeshram said they cannot take any action as the matter comes under Sahadevkhunta police jurisdiction.

Meanwhile,the footage has sparked serious concerns on the deteriorating law and order situation in the area and the role of police administration in restraining anti-social elements.