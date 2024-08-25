Bhubaneswar: A girl from Odisha has entered the final round of Femina Miss India beauty pageant 2024.

The final contest of Femina Miss India-2024 is scheduled to be held in Mumbai in October.

Ananya Panda of Odisha was selected among the best five contestants in the east zone in the first audition of the beauty pageant held in Kolkata on August 8.

Ananya, who is now working as a Business Analyst in Citi Corporation in Bangalore, became the title winner of Miss India Odisha in the second audition in Mumbai on August 14.

She has been selected for the final round of Femina Miss India-2024.

Ananya is the daughter of retired Indian Navy officer Siddhartha Panda and Anjana Panda of Cuttack.

She has completed her schooling from DPS Kalinga and graduation in Economics from Ferguson College in Pune.

Ananya received her Master’s degree in Economics from prestigious Delhi School of Economics.