Bhubaneswar: An MCA student died after she reportedly fell off a moving train in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Namrata Behera, daughter of Bijayanand Behera, of Dalanga village in Khireitangiri panchayat under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar.

Namrata was pursuing MCA at a private institute in the capital city here.

Namrata along with a friend had boarded the Puri-Barbil Express (18416) at Bhubaneswar Railway Satiation in the city here in the morning to reach home.

The MCA student, somehow, fell off the train in between Tangiriapal and Sagadapada. She died on the spot.

On being informed by her friend, the Railway Police recovered Namrata’s body from the rail tracks and sent it for postmortem.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident after registering a case in this regard.

Namrata was a meritorious student and she had completed her graduation from a college under Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada in Mayurbhanj.