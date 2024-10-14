Bhubaneswar: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a fellow villager in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on October 12.

The incident took place at MV 80 village under Motu police limits in Malkangiri during the Dussehra festival. The victim lodged a complaint in this regard with police yesterday (October 13).

As per the complaint, the girl, who had lost her mother a few years ago, was alone in their house in the night hours of October 12 as her father had gone to a nearby pond to catch fish.

Taking advantage of the situation, accused Ashok Sarcar (26), a married person of the same village, forcibly entered into the girl’s house and raped her.

Basing upon the girl’s complaint, the police have registered case in this regard and conducted medical examination of the victim.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident. However, the accused has absconded soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection with the rape case.

Petitioner Jayanta Kumar Das has alleged police inaction in the case and sought NHRC intervention to ensure justice for the victim.

The petitioner urged the NHRC to direct the police to arrest the accused immediately and expedite the probe.

He also sought Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the victim as per the provisions of Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018.