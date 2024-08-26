Bhubaneswar: The officials of the Commercial Tax & Goods and Services Tax (CT&GST) today seized huge quantities of gold and silver from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Odisha capital here.

The officials seized around 80 kilograms of gold and over a quintal of silver from near BPIA.

The gold and silver were being transported in two container vehicles. The market value of the seized precious metals is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore.

The CT & GST officials are probing the incident and trying to ascertain the source and ownership of the gold and silver.

“The gold and silver, mostly in the form of ornaments, were being transported to at least 12 jewellery stores. However, the owner of the precious metals could not produce the required documents including tax invoices. So, our officials seized the gold and silver. The owner has been asked to depose before the authorities concerned and produce all documents. If he fails to do so in the stipulated time period, the seized metals will be sent to government treasury,” said CT&GST Deputy Commissioner Manas Swain.

The consignments were brought to the Odisha capital in Indigo and Vistara flights. The precious metals were kept in cartons, said CT&GST Joint Commissioner Ajay Sethi.

The officials of the CT&GST had been deployed near BPIA since 6 am in the morning to keep tab on the transportation of gold and silver through the airport, he added.

“Perhaps, the ornaments were supposed to be delivered to several jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and other places of Odisha. Our officials are now verifying all documents regarding the transportation of the ornaments,” Sethi said.