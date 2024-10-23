Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed for an increase in the additional casual leave (CL) entitlement for women employees of the state government.

Women employees will now be able to avail of 12 days of additional CL, an increase from the earlier provision of 10 days. This leave will be granted in view of the menstruation period.

The newly increased 12 days of CL can be utilized at the rate of one day per month and will be available in addition to the existing 10 days of regular Casual Leave and 5 days of Special Casual Leave.