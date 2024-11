Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has lifted the ban on recruiting home guards across the state, following directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

This decision paves the way to fill the vacant positions for home guards in the state. Currently, there are 17,675 sanctioned home guard posts, with 15,306 already filled, leaving 2,369 positions vacant.

With the ban lifted, these vacant positions are now open for recruitment.