Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards promoting clean energy, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for government employees using vehicles to enter the state secretariat to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday announced that employees using petrol or diesel vehicles may be denied entry passes in the future.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh Deo said, “All government employees who come to the secretariat should opt for EVs. Otherwise, passes will not be issued to them to enter the secretariat.” He added that this is part of the government’s first phase of efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuel-driven vehicles, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a just energy transition.

To encourage the shift, Singh Deo said the government will introduce initiatives to help employees replace their old petrol or diesel vehicles.

Highlighting broader plans for clean energy adoption, Singh Deo said all government offices are being converted to run on solar power. He also informed that air conditioners and other office equipment will be operated using renewable energy.

In a move to further support green energy, the state government is also planning to roll out a new EV policy. The policy will focus on improving infrastructure and providing incentives to both buyers and sellers of electric vehicles.

Additionally, solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of all government buildings and residential quarters. Singh Deo said both the state and central governments will offer financial incentives to promote the installation of solar energy systems.