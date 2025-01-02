Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today said the state government is set to roll out the National Digital Health Mission, which will enable patients to access all their medical records in one account. The initiative is aimed at revolutionizing healthcare by creating a unified digital platform for medical data.

The new system will introduce the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, under the supervision of the National Health Authority (NHA). Through this card, citizens can register their health information.

Scanning the QR code on the card will instantly provide access to a patient's medical history, including past illnesses and treatments.

The National Digital Health Mission ensures the digital storage and retrieval of medical data, making healthcare more accessible and efficient. Individuals can apply for the ABHA card online, and it will be integrated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Odisha government has set a target to distribute these cards by February 2025, the minister added.