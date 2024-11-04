Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will soon issue new guidelines to curb vulgar dance performances in Jatra shows, said Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Speaking to the reporters, Suraj said, “Jatra is often enjoyed by families together. Recently, we have observed a trend that distorts our cultural values. It is essential to strictly enforce the existing guidelines. The Law Minister has already shared his thoughts on this issue, and I fully support his stance. The Culture Department will offer full cooperation to the Law Department to implement these measures.”

The minister also pointed out that the issue goes beyond the Jatra troupes.

“Jatra troupe owners and committees aren’t solely responsible for the vulgarity; the audience also plays a role in promoting this trend. To eliminate such practices, everyone must work together to bring transparency in mindset,” he added.