Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is providing Z+ category security to the Governor and the Chief Minister whereas the Leader of Opposition is getting Y+ category security.

This was informed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today. The Chief Minister added no officer in the State is being provided Z+ or Y+ category security.

Majhi was replying to a query of Congress MLA from Koraput, Pabitra Saunta. The legislator wanted to know about the politicians and officers availing Z+ category and Y+ category security.

Saunta also asked about the status of probe by the international and national investigating agencies in last 10 years.

In his reply, the Chief Minister said the Government is collecting data on the probe agencies carrying out investigating into cases in the State.

In October this year, the State Government downgraded the security of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Z to Y category. Patnaik is also President of the Biju Janata Dal.