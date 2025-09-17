Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, stating that India is marching ahead on its development journey under his visionary leadership.

Wishing PM Modi on his X handle, CM Majhi wrote, "Under your dedication, hard work and visionary leadership, India is constantly achieving new heights of development. The mantra of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” is instilling hope and confidence in every Indian today. Your efforts in the field of infrastructure, social welfare, education, health and public service have empowered and enriched the lives of crores of families across the country, including Odisha."

He prayed to Lord Jagannath to bless Prime Minister Modi with good health, a long life, and infinite energy, so that under his leadership, India continues to progress towards becoming a rapidly developed nation.

In a video message shared on X, CM Majhi also said that PM Modi symbolises a strong and developed India.

He further remarked that the Prime Minister's skillfulness in work can be encapsulated in one word: Motion or Momentum.

CM Majhi said PM Modi is focusing on building world-class infrastructure in India to fulfil his dream of a self-reliant and developed India.

Governor of Odisha Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati also greeted PM Modi on his 75th birthday. He prayed to Lord Jagannath for PM Modi's long life and good health, saying his visionary leadership has steered the country on the road to progress.

"Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. His visionary leadership has steered Bharat on a path of transformation -- empowering the poor, modernising infrastructure, and elevating India’s global stature. Praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his good health and long life," wrote Kambhampati on his X handle.

The state government and the ruling BJP have scheduled several programmes across the state to mark PM Modi's birthday.

