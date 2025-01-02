Bhubaneswar: Governor-designate of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, arrived in the capital city here today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Speaker Surama Padhya and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja received the Governor-designate at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here in the afternoon.

The Governor-designate also received the guard of honour at BPIA.

Kambhampati is scheduled to take oath as the Governor of Odisha at a swearing-in ceremony at the New Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhawan here at 10.15 am on January 3 (Friday), said the state government in a statement.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh will administer the oath to Kambhampati.

The Governor-designate will make the night stay at Puri Raj Bhawan and return back to the capital city tomorrow morning.

Kambhampati was appointed as the Governor of Odisha on December 27 following the resignation of incumbent Raghubar Das. He was earlier serving as the Governor of Mizoram.

Prior to accepting the gubernatorial responsibilities, Kambhampati had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam seat in Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

He had also served as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2018.