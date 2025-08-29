Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati gave away Biju Patnaik Sports Awards-2024 on the occasion of National Sports Day Today.

Speaking at the event, the Governor urged the youths of Odisha to make the state as well as the country a powerhouse for sports by taking inspiration from legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

“You can make Odisha and India a sports powerhouse through discipline, courage, humility and team efforts,” said the Governor while gracing the state-level National Sports Day celebration at Jaydev Bhawan in the capital city here.

The Governor also urged all stakeholders, including the government, to encourage and promote the budding sports talents of the state.

“The recipients of Biju Patnaik Sports Awards are the pride of Odisha. Their achievements have made all of us proud. They are the inspiration for our future generations,” he said.

On the occasion, the gubernator paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary, is observed as the National Sports Day.

“Sports can help a society create fit and healthy citizens. We can also learn discipline and determination through our involvement in sporting activities,” stated the Governor.

Kambhampati praised the state government’s efforts to develop sports infrastructure in Odisha. “Odisha has received laurels by hosting some major sporting events in the recent years,” he said.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and departmental Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav among others were present at the event.

Recipients of Biju Patnaik Sports Award-2024

1.Life-time Achievement - Bijay Kumar Satpathy (Weightlifting)

2. Outstanding Performance in Sports & Games - Animesh Kujur (Athletics)

3. Excellence in Coaching - Sushama Nanda (Volleyball)

4. Best Contribution to Promotion of Sports- Pradyumna Mishra (Kho Kho)

5. Excellence in Sports Journalism- Bimal Ku. Raul

6. Best Para Sportsperson- Rakhal Kumar Sethy (Para fencing)

7. Upcoming Athletes (Junior)- Master Sattwik Swain (Chess)

8. Best Sports Technical Official / Support Staff -Dr. Sudeep Satpathy

On the occasion, the Governor also felicitated Jiban Kumar Behera and Chittaranjan Pradhan with Biju Patnaik Bravery Awards-2024.