Bhubaneswar: Governor Raghubar Das today gave away the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Odisha State Film Awards to the winners in various categories.

The Governor distributed the state film awards for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 at a special event in the capital city here.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Odia Language Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Eminent director Anant Mohapatra, Odia cinema stalwart Srinivas Mahapatra and veteran comedian Jairam Samal were felicitated with the Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Award for the year 2020,2021 and 2022 respectively.

Odia movie Sahid Raghu Sardar got the Best Film award for the year 2020. Debasish Patra and Amlan Das jointly received the Best Actor award for movies Sahid Raghu Sardar and Romeo Rajya respectively for 2020.

For the year 2020, Rakesh Samal got the Best Director Award for his movie Romeo Raja and Kabya Kiran Shukla felicitated with the Best Actress award for her film Sahid Raghu Sardar.

Anupam Patnaik’s movie Pratikshya and Atish Kumar Rout’s film Dalchini jointly got the Best Film award for the year 2021.

The Best Actor award for the year 2021 went to Ankit Kumar and Dipanwita Dasmohapatra for their movies Bhoka and Pratikshya respectively.

Suresh Patnaik was felicitated with the Best Director award for his movie Trushna while Suryamayee Mohapatra received the Best Actress award for Odia film Dalchini for 2021.

Popular artiste Babusan Mohanty was felicitated with the Best Actor award for movie Daman for the year 2022.

Odia movie Daman, produced by Dipendra Samal, got the Best Movie award for 2022.

Sudhanshu Mohan Sahu was felicitated with the Best Director award for his movie Mayabi while Lopamudra Mishra got the Best Actress award for movie Boura Hata Baksha for 2022.