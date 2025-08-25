Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday met Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik days after his discharge from hospital.

He paid a visit to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas and enquired about his health. He offered prayers to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery, good health and long life, confirmed official Twitter handle of Governor Odisha on X today.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had visited Naveen Niwas and met Patnaik post his hospitalisation.

Patnaik had been admitted to a private super speciality hospital in Bhubaneswar on August 17 after suffering from dehydration. He was discharged on the evening of August 20 following treatment.

During his stay at the hospital, several leaders across party lines—including Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, and Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das—had visited him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also expressed concern over his health.

PM Modi, while wishing Patnaik a speedy recovery, advised him to take rest and extended an invitation to meet in Delhi once he regained strength. Meanwhile, Patnaik, through a video message from the hospital, had requested well-wishers to meet him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, instead of the hospital.