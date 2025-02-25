Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, accompanied by First Lady Jayashree Kambhampati, took holy dip at Triveni Sangam while attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Calling it a sacred experience, the Governor said the ritual symbolizes faith, tradition, and divinity, bringing people together in spiritual unity.

Acknowledging the scale of the event, the Governor appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Government for its meticulous planning, ensuring a smooth experience for millions of devotees. He praised the well-organized arrangements that allowed people from all walks of life to take part in this grand religious gathering.

Speaking about the cultural and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh, he said, “This is not just an event, it is a reflection of India’s rich heritage and timeless traditions. The devotion, discipline, and harmony witnessed here are truly inspiring. It strengthens our shared faith and reminds us of the deep spiritual roots that connect us all.”