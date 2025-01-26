Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati today hoisted the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebration at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

This was followed by a spectacular parade by security forces, NCC cadets, and students of various schools and colleges, a daredevil show on motorcycles by the students of Maharishi College of Natural Law, a skating performance by Odisha Skating Academy, and folk dance performances by artistes.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unfurled the tricolour at the district-level Republic Day celebration in Cuttack and took the salute during the parade.

Majhi said the state is set to witness a golden period of infrastructure development over the next five years, driven by joint efforts of the Central and the State governments.

"I believe that the next five years will mark a golden chapter for Odisha's infrastructure development. The double-engine government will accelerate the pace of progress. Our villages, which are the soul of the state and the nation, will be at the centre of this transformation," he said.

Highlighting the government's commitment, he announced that Rs 5,000 crore will be invested over the next five years under the 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' initiative, aimed at developing rural areas.

The Chief Minister also focused on agriculture, emphasizing that nearly 70 per cent of Odisha's population relies on the sector. "The state government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and provided Rs 291 crore as compensation for crop losses due to unseasonal rains. This reflects our commitment to farmers," he said.

Majhi spoke about the inclusion of 3.5 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme starting next month. The scheme, which provides health coverage, will also be extended to Odias residing outside the state.