Singapore/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, successfully concluded a highly productive visit to Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to establish itself as a prime destination for global investments and industrial growth.

Addressing the Odia diaspora in Singapore, where more than 400 members of the Odia Diaspora attended, Majhi outlined Odisha’s vision for a globally connected Odisha. He extended an invitation to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar from 8th to 10th January 2025 and participate in the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ in Bhubaneswar on 28th-29th January 2025.

Reflecting on the visit, the Odisha Chief Minister remarked: "Our visit to Singapore has been highly productive, allowing us to explore new avenues and gain valuable insights for Odisha’s growth journey.

“The support and engagement of the Odia diaspora here are crucial to strengthening our global outreach. The meaningful discussions with industry leaders from diverse sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Green Energy, Logistics, Financial Services, Port-based industrial infrastructure have opened doors for potential collaborations. I invite all to visit Odisha and join us at the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' to explore further investment opportunities and deepen our economic ties,” said Majhi.

The diaspora pledged their support in promoting Odisha on international platforms.

During the visit, the delegation participated in a series of high-level B2G and G2G meetings, investment promotion roadshow, visits to major industrial and infrastructure hubs, and interaction with Odia diaspora in Singapore, paving the way for future collaborations across key sectors.

The final day witnessed a packed agenda starting with a meeting with Marcus Lim, CEO and Co-founder of Ecosoftt, focussing on innovative sustainable water solutions and their potential integration into Odisha’s industrial and urban ecosystems.

The delegation also met with Rene Pill Pedersen from AP Moller Maersk Group to discuss about the prospects of ship-recycling, container manufacturing, and port based industrial infrastructure development.

The delegation then visited the Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Center, a globally renowned venue that exemplifies Singapore’s thriving MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry.

Later, the delegation explored opportunities in the semiconductor sector during a visit to PEP Innovation Private Ltd, a prominent player in Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem. The discussions centered on leveraging PEP’s expertise to enhance Odisha’s electronics and semiconductor infrastructure.

In the afternoon, the Senior Government Delegation, held meetings with Phan Bach, JERA, IHI Corporation, Masan High Tech Materials Corporation and Ace Gases.

Offical sources said these discussions focused on investment opportunities in equipment manufacturing, cold storage and cold chain, green hydrogen and green ammonia, critical minerals, and industrial gas sectors, aligning with the Odisha’s vision for industrial diversification and sustainable growth.