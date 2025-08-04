Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allowed women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments across the state. This decision comes with a set of mandatory safety conditions to ensure their security and well-being.

The Labour and E.S.I. Department issued an official notification recently, exempting all shops and commercial establishments from the restrictions under Section 23 of the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956.

The notification has mentioned several conditions for the safety of women workers during night shifts.

Key Conditions for Night Shift Employment

Written Consent: Employers must obtain written consent from women employees who agree to work night shifts.

Minimum Staffing: At least three women employees must be present during the night shift, including any onsite woman employer, if available.

Transport Facilities: Employers must provide adequate transportation with GPS tracking to pick up and drop off women employees near their residences.

Police Verification: Drivers of night shift vehicles must undergo police verification and submit biodata, regardless of whether they are employed directly or through a service provider.

Sanitation and Surveillance: The workplace must have toilet or washroom facilities and drinking water provisions for women. It must also be equipped with CCTV surveillance and proper lighting, especially in passages leading to these facilities.