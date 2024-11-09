Bhubaneswar: The third phase of the first installment under Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed among women beneficiaries on November 24 this year.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced the date after returning from her UK trip today.

Rs 5,000 will be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries at a programme scheduled to be attended by union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram in Sundargarh district on November 24, she said.

More than 20 lakh beneficiaries will be benefitted in the third phase under Subhadra Yoajan, Odisha's flagship programme.

Moreover, the state government is considering to add all applicants, who were rejected in the first and second phase due to some technical errors.

As many as 2.67 lakh applicants have been rejected in the verification for availing Rs 5,000 under Subhadra Yojana.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.