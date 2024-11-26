Bhubaneswar: The last phase of the first installment of money under Subhadra Yojana will be credited to beneficiaries' accounts on March 7, 2025, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

The second installment money under Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed in phases from March 8, 2025, she said.

Two days after the disbursement of money in the third phase of the first installment, Parida said that the applications that have been rejected under various grounds are being reviewed.

"A total of 2.67 lakh applicants has been rejected. Of the ineligible beneficiaries list, those had errors in the submission of applications, the review is underway. So far, 22 percent of cases have been resolved. They will receive money after completion of physical verification," she cleared.

She appealed to beneficiaries not to crowd in front of banks to avail benefits under the scheme.

"Do not make unnecessary crowds at banks if money is not credited to your accounts. In case of mismatch in Aadhaar number and ration card, they will receive the Subhadra amount after linking their Aadhaar number with the bank," the Deputy CM said.

She said that the registration is still open to avail benefits under the scheme. If someone applies now will receive money in February.

On tribal women beneficiaries, who were left out from the scheme in Bonda Ghati of Malkangiri district, Parida said that the department officials have been instructed to cover the beneficiaries under the scheme by visiting the place.

Notably, the third phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. As many as 80 lakh women were benefitted under the state's flagship programme so far.

The state government is targeting to cover 1 crore beneficiaries by December this year.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.