Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced free Mahaprasad of Lord Jagannath for devotees at the Jagannath Temple in Puri under a new scheme, which will be launched soon.

While presenting the annual budget for the year 2025-26 in Assembly, the CM announced to launch a new scheme 'Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana' in the state.

Under the new programme, poor devotees will get an opportunity to visit Puri, have darshan of Lord Jagannath and Mahaprasad free of cost.

For the proposal, the CM allocated Rs 30 crore in the budget estimate to boost tourism in Odisha.

Overall, the government allocated Rs 820 crore for Odisha Tourism with focus on infrastructure development, community empowerment and sustainable tourism practices.