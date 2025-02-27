Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote sustainable development of the livestock sector, Odisha Government decided to provide treatment and vaccination at free of cost for livestock with effect from March 1, 2025.

"Respecting the request of the people of the state, the government has taken a path-breaking step. Users' fees have been exempted on the treatment and vaccination of animals like cattle, goats and sheep etc. People of the state will get this free veterinary facility from March 1," informed Gokulananda Mallick, Minister of State (I/C) Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.

"We have taken this decision giving priority to free public veterinary care and protection of livestock. I believe this decision will definitely be helpful to the farmer brothers and sisters who are interested in livestock," he wrote on his X handle.