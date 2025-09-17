Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at easing the settlement of long-pending traffic fines, the Odisha Government has launched a One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for pending e-challans issued up to July 31, 2025.

The Commerce and Transport Department, in a notification, said the scheme will remain valid for six months from the date of issue and will allow vehicle owners and drivers to clear their dues at a reduced fine amount. However, challans where prosecution reports have already been submitted to designated courts will not fall under its purview.

The scheme is intended not only to recover outstanding fines but also to encourage violators to adopt safer driving practices. “This is a limited opportunity. Once the scheme period lapses, violators will have to pay fines as prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act,” the notification cautioned.

The Transport Department noted that despite regular enforcement drives, including the use of the Intelligent Enforcement Management System (IEMS) for issuing automatic challans, a significant number of fines remain unpaid. The new scheme seeks to provide a window for violators to rectify their driving behaviour while clearing dues in a simplified manner.

The government has further warned that vehicles with pending challans will face restrictions under the Motor Vehicles Act, including denial of various transactions, if dues are not settled. At the same time, enforcement measures will be intensified against repeat offenders and those unwilling to comply with road safety rules.