Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today announced a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 for those who were imprisoned during the Emergency period under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), Defence of India Rules (DIR), and Defence of India Security and Internal Security Rules (DISIR) between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

While Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier made an announcement in this regard, the Home Department today issued an official notification, outlining the details of the scheme.

The monthly pension will be provided irrespective of the duration of detention. In addition to the monthly pension, the government will also cover their medical expenses.

The government has clarified that these benefits will be provided from 1 January 2025 with no retrospective payment for the period before this date.